Norsk Hydro Q3 earnings beat forecast amid Brazil ramp-up

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a smaller than expected decline in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday as a ramp-up in its previously shut Brazilian operation and lower input costs partly compensated for lower metals prices.

Underlying third-quarter earnings before interest and tax fell to 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns ($149 million)from 2.68 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 969 million crowns collected by the company from 14 analysts.

$1 = 9.1662 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik