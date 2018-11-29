Norsk Hydro sees weaker aluminium demand growth in 2019

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro expects global primary aluminium demand to grow by 2-3 percent in 2019, down from the 4 percent seen for 2018, it said on Thursday.

Trade sanctions and tariffs are impacting global flows of aluminium and increasing uncertainty on economic growth.

The company still has no firm timeline for the restart of full output at its key Brazilian alumina plant, which has been operating at half capacity since February following a spill of untreated water.

“We are aiming to establish a common platform with authorities and the court system to have an aligned way forward towards full production, utilizing the best available technology,” chief executive Svein Richard Brandtzæg said in the statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Jan Harvey)