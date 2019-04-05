Norway seeks better access inside Brazil for its farmed salmon

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norway hopes to gain better access to sell its farmed salmon to Brazil as part of ongoing trade talks, Fisheries Minister Harald Nesvik said in a statement on Friday.

Farmed salmon is the Nordic nation’s second-biggest export after petroleum.

Brazil recently simplified import rules for salted cod, another key Norwegian export, the minister added.

Major Norwegian salmon farmers include Mowi, the world’s largest, as well as Salmar, Grieg Seafood , Leroey Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon .

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Christian Schmollinger