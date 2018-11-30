Norwegian salmon price seen at NOK 53-56/kilo next week - industry sources

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to trade in a 53-56 crowns per kilo price range for deliveries in Oslo next week, compared to 53-54 crowns this week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“We expect 53-54 crowns per kilo. When we try to push prices higher, the buyers go away,” said a producer who declined to be named.

“It seems customers have bought fish for storage in anticipation of higher prices before Christmas and we no longer expect a Christmas rally,” the producer added.

Prices this week had been expected in the range 50-51 crowns per kilo but came out at about 53-54 crowns.

An exporter predicted prices in the range 55-56 crowns.

“We are hoping that prices can remain at this level but we doubt prices will surge much more before Christmas, “ the exporter said.

In the forward market, prices for all contracts up to 2020 — except for the November 2018 and third-quarter 2019 contracts — were quoted above 60 crowns per kilo.

The highest price was for the second quarter 2019 contract, which stood at 65.50 crowns per kilo, little changed from the previous week. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)