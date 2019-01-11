Norway salmon price seen falling

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop again next week due to increasing output in the New Year, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“We expect between 55 to 58 crowns per kilo in Oslo next week,” said a producer who declined to be named.

This week prices were about 60-61 crowns per kilo.

“There is still a lot of fish to be harvested and growth conditions are good. Output will only fall if water temperatures drop,” he added.

A fish exporter expected prices to be largely flat for next week but a quiet market would probably lead to lower prices later on, he said.

In the forward market, contracts up to 2020 — except for the third-quarter 2019 contract — were still quoted above 60 crowns per kilo.

The January contract stood at 63 crowns per kilo, down 1.5 crowns since last Friday. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)