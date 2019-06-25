Norway wealth fund allowed to invest again in Walmart, Rio Tinto, others

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund can invest again in miner Rio Tinto and retailer Walmart after their exclusions from the fund’s investments on ethical grounds were revoked, the board of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The fund can also resume investing in Grupo Carso of Mexico, U.S. listed General Dynamics and Canada’s Nutrien, the board added in a statement.

Reinvestments will likely take place “within an appropriately long timeframe,” said the board, without specifying a timeline. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)