March 4, 2019 / 6:16 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Julius Baer buys majority stake in Mexican asset manager NSC Asesores

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Julius Baer has acquired an additional 30 percent in Mexican wealth manager NSC Asesores, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, taking its overall stake to 70 percent.

Zurich-based Julius Baer, which originally bought a 40 percent holding in NSC Asesores in 2015, paid an undisclosed amount to increase its shareholding. The deal for NSC Asesores, which manages assets of some $3.5 billion, will immediately add to Julius Baer’s earnings per share, the Swiss bank said. (Reporting by John Revill)

