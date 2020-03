March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Nufarm Ltd said on Friday a Brazilian competition regulator has cleared the sale of its South American crop protection and seed treatment assets to Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.

In September last year, Nufarm said it would sell Nufarm Brazil to its biggest shareholder Sumitomo for about $805 million.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru