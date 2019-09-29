Noticias de Mercados
September 29, 2019 / 10:05 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Australia's Nufarm to sell some South America assets to Sumitomo for $805 mln

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian crop protection company Nufarm Ltd on Monday said it will divest its crop protection and seed treatment assets in South America to Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd for A$1.19 billion ($804.80 million).

The divestment includes assets in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Nufarm and Sumitomo will enter into a two-year supply agreement and transitional services agreement under which Nufarm will provide procurement services and continued supply of certain products to the South American businesses. ($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below