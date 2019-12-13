Swedish refiner Nynas files for company reorganisation

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sweden-based refiner Nynas AB, which is owned by Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA and Finland’s Neste Oil, on Friday filed for company reorganisation at a Swedish court.

“Nynas loans have not been extended by the banks. Thus, Nynas cannot pay due debts forcing the company to apply for a reorganisation of the company,” Nynas said in a statement.

Applying for company reorganisation is a form of administration where a court appointee is charged with restructuring the firm with the aim of avoiding bankruptcy.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard