Noticias de Mercados
December 13, 2019 / 4:12 PM / in 3 hours

Swedish refiner Nynas files for company reorganisation

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sweden-based refiner Nynas AB, which is owned by Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA and Finland’s Neste Oil, on Friday filed for company reorganisation at a Swedish court.

“Nynas loans have not been extended by the banks. Thus, Nynas cannot pay due debts forcing the company to apply for a reorganisation of the company,” Nynas said in a statement.

Applying for company reorganisation is a form of administration where a court appointee is charged with restructuring the firm with the aim of avoiding bankruptcy.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below