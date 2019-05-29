Odebrecht unit preparing bankruptcy filing: source

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Atvos Agroindustrial Participacoes SA, the sugar and ethanol unit of Brazilian conglomerate Obebrecht SA, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection this week, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The filing will occur after a Brazilian court agreed to freeze cash held by Atvos at the request of U.S. private equity fund Lone Star, added the source, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters. The planned bankruptcy filing was first reported by Brazilian newspaper Estado de S. Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)