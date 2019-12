SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Creditors for Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA decided on Wednesday to postpone the vote on the company’s bankruptcy restructuring plan until Dec 10.

Creditors on Wednesday only reached a quorum to vote on the restructuring plans for 5 of 21 subsidiaries that have joined the bankruptcy protection proceeding. Odebrecht has been embroiled in sweeping corruption scandals throughout Latin America. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo)