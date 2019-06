BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday there is a “worry” about a potential bankruptcy filing by construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA.

Rubem Novaes said Odebrecht owes the bank 9 billion reais ($2.3 billion).

$1 = 3.8749 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer