Colombia court fines Odebrecht consortium $250 mln for graft

BOGOTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A Colombian tribunal fined a consortium led by embattled Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht $250 million and banned it from state contracts for 10 years, saying the group used corruption to win infrastructure contracts.

Odebrecht has been at the center of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal, acknowledging in 2016 that it bribed officials in a dozen countries. The company paid some $30 million in bribes in Colombia, according to the attorney general’s office.

The consortium was tasked with the construction of the 528-km (328-mile) Ruta del Sol 2 highway to the Caribbean coast, a contract worth more than $1 billion.

Those fined late on Thursday by the regional court include Odebrecht, Episol, a subsidiary of Corficolombiana and Grupo Aval, and Cass Constructores, as well as three former Odebrecht Colombia executives.

Fourteen people involved in the corruption scandal have been jailed in the Andean country, including a former senator and a former transport minister.

Episol said in a statement that it disagreed with the Cundinamarca province tribunal’s decision and would explore the legal options available. The decision can be appealed.

Odebrecht’s Colombia office said it had no immediate comment.

The government last month asked the companies regulator to ban Odebrecht from state contracts for 20 years and has opposed the company's offer to pay $33 million in compensation in exchange for an end to investigations and bans on contracting.