Brazil's Odebrecht to pay $41.7 mln to Eletrobras in new leniency deal

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay 161.9 million reais ($41.72 million) to Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA in a deal with authorities to help settle corruption allegations against it, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Eletrobras, as the state-run power holding company is known, said the payment refers to losses in relation to the construction of Santo Antonio and Belo Monte hydroelectric dams. In 2016, Odebrecht acknowledged in a leniency deal that it had bribed officials in a dozen countries to secure public works contracts. ($1 = 3.8804 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

