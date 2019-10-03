Brazil's Caixa requests liquidation of conglomerate Odebrecht -court document

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal requested on Thursday the liquidation of the construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Caixa also demands that the judge allow creditors to appoint new managers to the conglomerate and its subsidiaries in an assembly. Odebrecht, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, presented a restructuring plan that has been objected to by many creditors. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)