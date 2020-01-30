Creditors postpone vote on Odebrecht restructuring to late March- sources

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Creditors of corruption-ensnared conglomerate Odebrecht SA have delayed discussion of the restructuring of 51 billion reais ($12.2 billion) in debt to late March, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A vote on the conglomerate plan was expected for Wednesday, but creditors agreed to delay discussions following a decision by creditors of Odebrecht’s ethanol unit Atvos. Atvos creditors have rescheduled the vote on the restructuring plan to March 27.

A new creditors assembly for the conglomerate has not yet been scheduled, but the people said it will probably be held by late March, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Odebrecht and its creditors have been delaying a pivotal vote on the restructuring since December. ($1 = 4.1826 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)