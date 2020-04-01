Brazil's Odebrecht expects to vote on new restructuring plan by April 22 -sources

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA expects to vote on its new restructuring plan by April 22, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The plan was presented to creditors in an online assembly on Tuesday, the sources added. A bankruptcy court will have the final word, however, on whether the vote will happen in another online meeting on April 22 or as early as April 14, the sources added. Creditors are divided over the two dates. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown)