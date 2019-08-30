UPDATE 1-Odebrecht's construction unit and bondholders agree to 55% discount -statement

(Adds official statement of Odebrecht)

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Odebrecht’s construction unit OEC has signed an agreement with bondholders to restructure its debt at a 55% discount, cutting it from $3.2 billion to $1.4 billion, the conglomerate said in a statement on Friday.

The bonds, which matured and were unpaid earlier this year, will have new 4-1/2-year maturities. The agreement concludes the out-of-court restructuring of Odebrecht’s construction unit. Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico first reported on the signing of the agreement.

The Odebrecht conglomerate was one of the main targets in Brazil’s widest-ever corruption probe and filed for bankruptcy protection in June. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Tom Brown)