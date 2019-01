SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms carrier Oi SA said on Monday in a securities filing it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell non-core business assets.

Reuters reported the news last week, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Oi, which is going through a bankruptcy restructing, has forecast capital expenditures of 7 billion reais ($1.9 billion) a year over the next three years.

$1 = 3.7303 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Mark Potter