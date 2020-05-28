Brazil's Oi delays results, discloses non-audited EBITDA of $281 mln

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA has postponed disclosure of its first-quarter earnings until June 15, the company said late on Wednesday, adding that it is currently focused on preparing documents for an amendment proposal to its bankruptcy plan.

The quarterly results were previously scheduled for release on May 28, Oi said as it disclosed some non-audited numbers.

Brazil’s largest fixed-line carrier said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.481 billion reais ($280.8 million) in the quarter to March 31 while its cash position was 6.31 billion reais. ($1 = 5.2740 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by David Goodman)