SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom carrier Oi SA said it has sold its 25% stake in Unitel to Angola’s state-oil company Sonangol for $1 billion, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Oi, which is in bankruptcy protection, said it will receive $699.1 million upfront. Sonangol has previously paid $60.9 million and $240 million are to be made in guaranteed payments by July 2020. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)