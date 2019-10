SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Oi SA rose more than 4% on Monday, after Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that Telefonica SA planned a deal with Telecom Italia SpA and America Movil SA to buy the Brazilian telecoms firm. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters