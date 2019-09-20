Brazil phone carrier Oi names Rodrigo Abreu as new COO - filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian phone carrier Oi, currently under bankruptcy protection, has named Rodrigo Abreu as its new Chief Operating Officer, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Abreu was previously a member of Oi’s board, where he headed a committee that was advising the company’s senior management on the recovery plan.

Oi said that Abreu, as COO, will oversee key areas for the company such as engineering, systems and operational performance.

“He is an executive with experience in leading transformation and strategy in the telecom industry,” said Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Oi’s chairman.

As the new COO, Abreu will leave the company’s board. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Wallis)