December 10, 2019 / 7:16 PM / in an hour

Exxon, Hess to export first oil from Guyana in early 2020 -sources

Florence Tan, Marianna Parraga

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. producers Exxon Mobil Corp and Hess Corp plan to export the first-ever shipments of crude oil from Guyana between January and February, a milestone for Latin America’s newest oil producer, sources with knowledge of the plans said.

A consortium including both companies and China’s CNOOC Ltd have so far discovered more than 6 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas resources off Guyana’s coast, which could eventually produce 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) for a country that has no history of oil output. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

