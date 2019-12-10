UPDATE 1-Exxon, Hess to export first oil from Guyana in early 2020 -sources

(Adds background, reaction from companies, Guyana)

By Florence Tan and Marianna Parraga

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. producers Exxon Mobil Corp and Hess Corp plan to export the first-ever shipments of crude oil from Guyana between January and February, a milestone for Latin America’s newest oil producer, sources with knowledge of the plans said.

A consortium including both companies and China’s CNOOC Ltd have so far discovered more than 6 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas resources off Guyana’s coast, which could eventually produce 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) for a country that has no history of oil output.

Those finds are turning Guyana, an impoverished nation bordering longtime crude producers Venezuela and Brazil, into a hot property for oil investment.

Exxon’s Guyana spokesman last week told Reuters that “key activities” on the project, including early production, were running ahead of plan. He said that coming weeks would be critical as progress could be impacted by weather and other factors.

The U.S. company did not provide additional details. Hess declined to comment. CNOOC and Guyana’s government were not immediately available for comment. Exxon is planning on shipping two 1-million-barrel cargoes of Guyanese crude in January, to be followed by similarly sized shipments from Hess and Guyana’s government in February. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)