MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia supports a recommendation an OPEC+ technical panel made for a provisional cut in oil output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in response to the coronavirus’ impact on energy demand, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Julia Love)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters