MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil companies are ready to cut production until July as part of the global deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, TASS news agency cited the head of Russian oil producer Lukoil as saying on Tuesday.

There have not been discussions yet about whether to continue cuts in the second half of 2019, Vagit Alekperov, head of Lukoil, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Edmund Blair)