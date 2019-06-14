Carbon pricing "essential" to stem global warming, pope tells energy leaders

VATICAN CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Friday that carbon pricing, used by many governments to make energy consumers pay for the costs of burning fossil fuels, was “essential” to stem climate change. The comment, the Pope’s clearest statement to date on the issue, was made in an address to leaders of the world’s top energy companies at the end of a two-day meeting.

He also called for “open, transparent, science-based and standardised” reporting of climate risk and a “radical energy transition” away from carbon to save the planet. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)