Venezuela doubles down on oil exports to Cuba despite U.S. sanctions -sources

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA has ordered an increase in exports to ally Cuba to ease fuel shortages on the island, challenging fresh U.S. sanctions on shipping firms involved in the trade, according to three industry sources and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Two tankers set sail this week from PDVSA’s ports and at least nine more, mostly operated by the state-run firm’s maritime arm PDV Marina, are lining up to load crude and fuel bound for Cuba, according to the data and sources. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City Editing by Daniel Flynn)