MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Libre Abordo and a related company plan to take approximately 15 million barrels of Venezuelan crude as part of a first oil-for-food contract with President Nicolas Maduro’s government, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Marinez and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)

