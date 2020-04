MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Orbia on Wednesday reported a 6.6% fall in first-quarter net profit to $44.8 million compared with the same period last year.

The Mexico City-based conglomerate, formerly known as Mexichem, also reported that revenues fell nearly 8% to $1.6 billion over the same period. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)