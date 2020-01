Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s Orocobre Ltd on Thursday posted a 5% fall in quarterly production at its flagship Olaroz Lithium project in Argentina as demand from China, the world’s biggest electric vehicle market, remained soft.

The miner churned out 3,586 tonnes of lithium carbonate in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, against 3,782 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)