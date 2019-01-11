Brazil retailer GPA's food division net revenue up 12 pct in Q4

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Net sales revenue at Brazilian retailer GPA SA’s food division rose 12 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 14 billion reais ($3.8 billion), according to a securities filing on Friday.

Same-store net sales, a measure of sales at stores open for at least 12 months, grew 6.9 percent in the quarter, from the year ago period, the company said.

Shares of GPA, which is controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, rose 1.3 percent to 86.90 reais after the company released results for the division. ($1 = 3.7123 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)