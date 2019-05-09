Brazil's Via Varejo not affected by Casino's Latam rethink -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - A review of strategic options in Latin America announced by France’s Casino should not affect Brazilian subsidiary GPA’s plan to sell its stake in retailer Via Varejo, Chief Executive Peter Estermann said on Thursday.

“We’re following the same strategy and our focus is still finding a strategic buyer by the end of this year”, Estermann told analysts in a call to discuss quarterly earnings. In a statement earlier on Thursday, Casino said it was studying various alternatives in the region as part of an ongoing review of its investments. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)