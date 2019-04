SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian card processor Pagseguro Digital Ltd said it will offer instant payments for merchants in debit and credit card transactions, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Pagseguro’s move follows Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s card processor unit decision to stop charging interest rates and repaying merchants using its machines in two days, compared with the usual 30-day period.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl