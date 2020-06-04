Brazil's Patria forms renewable energy firm with 800 MW of solar, wind projects, sources say

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investimentos has formed a renewable energy venture after purchasing solar and wind projects with potential future capacity of roughly 800 megawatts, according to people familiar with the matter and regulatory documents.

Patria subsidiary Essentia Energia is expected to begin construction on the projects in the second half of 2020, with energy to be produced from 2022, three sources told Reuters.

Patria, in which U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has a stake, declined to comment. ($1 = 5.1220 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)