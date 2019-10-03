Pemex financial debt falls to $102 bln - Mexican finance minister

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The financial debt held by Mexican state oil firm Pemex has fallen around $5 billion to some $102 billion after a major financial market operation in September, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday.

Last month, Pemex carried out its biggest ever refinancing operation to ease its debt load but remains the world’s most heavily indebted oil company.

Herrera said that until last week, Pemex’s debt stood at around $107 billion.

“We’ve now reduced it to $102 billion,” Herrera told lawmakers during a hearing in the Senate.

Pemex said at the end of the first quarter that the company’s financial debt stood at $106.5 billion.

