Noticias de Mercados
February 27, 2019 / 4:07 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Mexican state oil company Pemex posts $6.4 bln 4th-qtr loss

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a loss of 125.5 billion pesos ($6.4 billion) for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, narrowing its loss from the same period in 2017, as the firm’s finances face renewed scrutiny following a credit downgrade last month.

Revenue at the company officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos was roughly flat at 407.1 billion pesos during the October-December period, the firm said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

$1 = 19.6650 pesos on December 31 Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Julia Love

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
