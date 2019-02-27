Mexican state oil company Pemex posts $6.4 bln 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a loss of 125.5 billion pesos ($6.4 billion) for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, narrowing its loss from the same period in 2017, as the firm’s finances face renewed scrutiny following a credit downgrade last month.

Revenue at the company officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos was roughly flat at 407.1 billion pesos during the October-December period, the firm said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

$1 = 19.6650 pesos on December 31 Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Julia Love