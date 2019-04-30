Noticias de Mercados
April 30, 2019 / 3:18 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Mexican state oil company Pemex swings to loss in first quarter

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex swung to a 35.7 billion peso ($1.8 billion) loss during the first quarter, as sales at the heavily-indebted state oil company slipped in comparison to the same period a year earlier, results posted to the stock exchange showed on Tuesday.

Sales at the company were 356.3 billion pesos during the January-March period, down from 397.4 billion pesos in the same period in 2018, the results showed. Pemex posted a profit of 113.3 billion pesos in the first quarter of last year.

$1 = 19.4120 pesos at end-March Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Dave Graham

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below