UPDATE 1-Mexican state oil company Pemex swings to loss in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos results swung to a 35.7 billion peso ($1.8 billion) loss during the first quarter as revenues at the heavily indebted Mexican state oil company dropped from a year earlier, results posted to the stock exchange showed on Tuesday.

Revenues at Pemex were 356.3 billion pesos during the January-March period, down 10.4 percent from 397.4 billion pesos in the same period in 2018, the results showed.

Pemex, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive after years of decline, posted a profit of 113.3 billion pesos in the first quarter of last year.

Rating agencies have warned that Pemex, which had debt of $106 billion at the end of 2018, runs the risk of having its investment grade credit rating cut to junk.

Loss of the investment grade rating would be a major blow to the administration of Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist politician who took office in December.

Pemex said it had reduced its financial debt by 0.9 percent during the first quarter compared to the end of last year. However, the peso has strengthened against the dollar since then and the debt now stands at $106.5 billion, the company said.

$1 = 19.4120 pesos at end-March Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Dave Graham and David Gregorio