LIMA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its view of economic growth this year and next to 2.7% and 3.8% respectively, citing weak primary activity and domestic demand, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank forecast 3.4% growth for this year and 4.0% for 2020 in July. The downward revision comes as a power struggle between President Martin Vizcarra and Congress has rattled markets. (Reporting By Maria Cervantes)