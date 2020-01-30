UPDATE 1-Transport of copper halted at MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru since Monday -police

(Adds details)

By Maria Cervantes

LIMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The transportation of metal from MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in Southern Peru has been halted since Monday, a police chief told Reuters on Thursday.

“As a safety measure, they have suspended the use of their vehicles,” said Victor Andres Patiño, a police chief in Cuzco, in the region where the mine is located.

Local communities have been protesting what they say is pollution generated by the trucks that transport minerals from the mine.

Government authorities on Thursday were meeting with community and mine representatives in Lima to find a solution, said Marco Ibarra Suarez, the mayor of Chumbivilcas in Cuzco.

A source at Las Bambas, who asked not be identified, declined to confirm the suspension but said the company was “seeking dialogue” with the local population. Las Bambas has been a recurrent source of conflict between local residents and mine operators.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.