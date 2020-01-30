Noticias de Mercados
Transport of copper halted at MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru since Monday -police

LIMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Transportation of metal from MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in Southern Peru has been halted since Monday, a police general told Reuters on Thursday.

The Las Bambas mine has been a recurrent source of conflict between local residents and the mine operators. A Las Bambas representative declined to confirm the situation but said the company was “invoking dialogue” with the local population.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes and Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

