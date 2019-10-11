MMG's Las Bambas copper mine likely to halt production within a week amid protests -exec

LIMA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd is likely to have to halt production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru “within a week” amid protests that have blocked access to the site, a senior local executive told Reuters on Friday.

The mine’s vice president of finances, Alvaro Ossio, said that Las Bambas, Peru’s largest copper minefield, had declared “partial” force majeure with contractors and was evaluating declaring force majeure for copper sales. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Leslie Adler)