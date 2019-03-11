MMG says output at Peru copper mine could fall soon due to road blockade

LIMA, March 11 (Reuters) - Production at MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in Peru could fall ‘in the near term’ due to a road blockade by a community that was relocated to make way for the mine, the company said on Monday.

Production at Las Bambas, which churned out some 385,000 tonnes of copper last year, has not yet been affected by the protest but could be if it continues or intensifies, the company said in a statement. It added that it has run out of stocks at the port of Matarani and has advised customers of delays to shipments.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama