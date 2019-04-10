Peru villagers to suspend copper mine blockade for 2 days-community advisor

LIMA, April 9 (Reuters) - The indigenous community of Fuerabamba in southern Peru voted on Tuesday to suspend its 2-month road blockade of MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine for two days until the government visits the region on Thursday, an advisor to the community told Reuters.

Fuerabamba villagers held an assembly on Tuesday to decide whether to accept a deal signed by their leader Gregorio Rojas and MMG over the weekend that would have ended the blockade in exchange for compensation from the company.

But villagers decided only to suspend the blockade until Thursday, when they expect Prime Minister Salvador del Solar to visit the region to take part in talks, said Jorge Paredes, an advisor to Fuerabamba. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)