MMG sends supplies to Peru copper mine after villagers suspend blockade -source

LIMA, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd has sent some supplies and personnel to its massive copper mine Las Bambas after villagers who have been protesting the company partially suspended their road blockades, a company source said on Wednesday.

Las Bambas, which had been expected to produce about 400,000 tonnes of copper this year, has been unable to transport its concentrates to market since early February, when the indigenous community of Fuerabamba started blocking the company from using a road that crosses its farmland in a dispute over compensation.

Fuerabamba protesters later also cut off a road MMG uses to transport supplies and workers to protest the arrests of their lawyers on accusations they tried to extort MMG.

But this week, villagers agreed to suspend both road blockades until Thursday, when they expect the country’s prime minister to visit the region to take part in talks. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)