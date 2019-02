LIMA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian holding company Credicorp Ltd said on Wednesday that it earned 956.9 mln soles ($288 mln) in net profit in the fourth quarter, a 10 percent drop from the same quarter a year earlier.

The company, which owns Peru’s biggest bank, said its operating expenses rose on higher salaries and administrative costs in the fourth quarter, offsetting a nearly 11 percent rise in average daily loan balances. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)