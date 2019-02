LIMA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Peru’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, compared to the 1.2 percent deficit logged in the same period a year ago, the central bank said on Monday.

But the country’s current account deficit widened to 1.5 percent of GDP in all of 2018, from 1.2 percent in 2017, the central bank added in a statement.

